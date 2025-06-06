Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 27,873 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 473,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 42,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

PG&E Trading Down 1.1%

PG&E stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

