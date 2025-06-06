Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,434 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22,825.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

