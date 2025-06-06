Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 64,900 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $71,191,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in UiPath by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,459,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,385,000 after buying an additional 1,432,569 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in UiPath by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,217,000 after buying an additional 1,296,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84 and a beta of 1.06. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

