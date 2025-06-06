Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,018,000 after buying an additional 18,313,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $151,764,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after buying an additional 393,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,325.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 577.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 189,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $319.71 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.17 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total value of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $497,962.50. This represents a 69.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $16,923,950. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

