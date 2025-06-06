Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,228 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,133 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,194,443,000 after acquiring an additional 309,210 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 9,159,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $926,573,000 after acquiring an additional 422,078 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $105.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $126.78.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 50.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

