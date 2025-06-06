Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $10,158,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $74,984,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.62. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

