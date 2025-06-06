Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average is $118.83. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.55 and a 12 month high of $133.76.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

