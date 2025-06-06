Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

