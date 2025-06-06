Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 199.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NBIX opened at $124.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.85. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

