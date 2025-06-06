Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 716.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,601.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CADE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $448.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

About Cadence Bank

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.