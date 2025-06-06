Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 74 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hubbell by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $388.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.43 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Hubbell announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.