Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 76,705 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 693,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,021,027.28. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 693,181 shares in the company, valued at $27,034,059. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $42.37 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

