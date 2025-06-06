Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,194,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,853,000 after buying an additional 46,379,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

