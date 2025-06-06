Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amentum by 382.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 300,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amentum by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amentum by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 503,741 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at $23,812,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amentum in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Amentum and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM opened at $21.86 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

