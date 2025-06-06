Wedbush Has Bullish Estimate for Pegasystems Q3 Earnings

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Pegasystems in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEGA. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $101.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,581.50. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $2,154,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,184,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,599,443.74. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.