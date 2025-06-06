Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 7,162 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.40% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 4,757,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after buying an additional 258,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 95,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 80,140 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 69,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 151,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 24,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 336,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,098. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

TBPH stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

