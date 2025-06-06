Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 457.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,430 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in HF Sinclair by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.8%

DINO stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

