Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,548 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Worthington Enterprises worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.19. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

