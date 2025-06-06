Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 917 Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,469,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 467,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,201 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,678.40. This represents a 87.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,744. This represents a 56.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,971 shares of company stock worth $4,621,888. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.84. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Research analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPRY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

