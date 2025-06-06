Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 524,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,501,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after buying an additional 19,004,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660,482 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $53,481,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $33,348,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,000,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

