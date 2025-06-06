Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 162.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,960 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Ultrapar Participações worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

