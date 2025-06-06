Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Report on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.