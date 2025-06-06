Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.77 Million Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 969,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.4%

MAN stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $78.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.