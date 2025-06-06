Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.79 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $467.04 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

