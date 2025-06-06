Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.87 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,859 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LANC opened at $167.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.50. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $156.14 and a 12 month high of $202.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.74.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

