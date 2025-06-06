Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

