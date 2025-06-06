Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.15 Million Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,887 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Energy Recovery worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 186,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 132,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 497,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 156,184 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Pamela L. Tondreau purchased 4,200 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $51,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,043 shares in the company, valued at $504,008.04. This trade represents a 11.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,326,593.88. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of ERII stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.09. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $20.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

