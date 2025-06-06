Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 885,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $190.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average is $175.31. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

