Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $2.05 Million in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $57,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 71,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 363,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 310,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.20 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $112,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,529. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

