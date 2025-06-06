Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $2.11 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,336,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.