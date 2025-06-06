Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $2.71 Million in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,016,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,897,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Matson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 117,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $200,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,811.28. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

