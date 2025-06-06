Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 1,106 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5%

IQVIA stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

