Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 11,537 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.80% of Southern First Bancshares worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Rhino Investment Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2,936.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 230,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 222,640 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SFST opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $45.91.

Insider Activity

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Iv Maner acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.15 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,605. This represents a 35.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

