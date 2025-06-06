Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 434 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Worthington Steel worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,467,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after buying an additional 550,181 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $5,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter worth $3,706,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $25.34 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.32). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

