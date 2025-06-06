Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.13.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE ALSN opened at $102.53 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

