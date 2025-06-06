Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,925 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,551,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $609,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 72,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376,176 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Stellantis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,245,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,626,000 after buying an additional 2,839,709 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,210,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after buying an additional 3,121,462 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.49.

Stellantis Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.5032 per share. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Stellantis’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.