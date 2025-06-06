Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 19,295 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Ventas by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Up 0.1%

VTR stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 333.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

