Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 5,289 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nutanix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,287,411. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $78.34 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.83, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.