Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 6,345 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 49,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.89 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $968.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAHC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

