Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 95,918 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 473,721 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after acquiring an additional 424,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $40,100,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,360,000 after acquiring an additional 274,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $30,697,000.

Shares of PI stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $239.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

