Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 39,269.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

