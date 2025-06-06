Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CELH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $75.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Celsius by 26.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,055 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $75,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $72,579,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.