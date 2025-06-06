Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

NYSE SAIC opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.55. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garth Graham bought 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.75 per share, with a total value of $25,101.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares in the company, valued at $835,813.25. This represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 38.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 43.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

