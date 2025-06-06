Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $243.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

