Wells Fargo & Company Raises Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $75.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SIG. Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.5%

SIG stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

