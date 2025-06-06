Wells Fargo & Company Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 114,943 call options on the company. This is an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 67,389 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.48.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.9% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 130.5% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,643,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $243.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

