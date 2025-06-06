West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.50.

A number of analysts have commented on WST shares. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

WST opened at $218.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

