Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.74. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 72,855 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.58.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

About Western Copper and Gold

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 25.74.

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.