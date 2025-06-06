Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.00 and traded as high as C$27.98. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$27.43, with a volume of 77,908 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.28%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.