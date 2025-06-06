What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CRDL Q2 Earnings?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8%

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.03. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,115,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,167 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

