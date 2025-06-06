What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CRDL Q2 Earnings?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8%
Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.03. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,115,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,167 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
